Billy McDonald, Sr.
HALLSVILLE — A Life Celebration® funeral service for Billy Hayden McDonald Sr., will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, April 11th, 2023 in Memory Park. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Monday, April 10th, 2023 in The Library of Welch Funeral Home. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com
