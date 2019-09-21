AZTEC, NEW MEXICO Graveside services are scheduled for Billy Ray Cranford, 90, of Aztec, New Mexico, 2 p.m. Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Walton Cemetery. Interment, Walton Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Hawthorn Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Cranford was born January 28, 1929, in Panola County, and died September 17, 2019.
Billy Ray Cranford
AZTEC, NEW MEXICO Graveside services are scheduled for Billy Ray Cranford, 90, of Aztec, New Mexico, 2 p.m. Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Walton Cemetery. Interment, Walton Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Hawthorn Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Cranford was born January 28, 1929, in Panola County, and died September 17, 2019.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.