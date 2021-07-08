Services will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, July 9, 2021 at New Colony Baptist Church. Burial Corinth Cemetery direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home. There will be a time of visitation one hour prior to the service.
Billy Royce Kirk Kirkland
LINDEN Billy Royce (Kirk) Kirkland passed away into heaven, Saturday, July 3, 2021.
