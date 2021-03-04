Billy Wayne Glass
JEFFERSON Billy Wayne Glass, age 55, passed away on February 28, 2021. Mr. Glass was born on June 23, 1965 in Temple, Texas. Services for Mr. Glass to be held by the family at a later date. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
