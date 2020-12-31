TIMPSON Funeral services are scheduled for Billy Wayne Henderson, 80, of Timpson, 10 a.m. Friday, January 1, 2021, at Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Adams Cemetery. Visitation, 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. Friday, January 1, 2021, at Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Henderson was born April 3, 1940, in Logansport, LA, and died December 28, 2020.
Billy Wayne Henderson
