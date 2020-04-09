MARSHALL Graveside services are scheduled for Billy Wayne White, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Macedonia Cemetery, Marshall. Viewing, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, April 10, 2020, at Black's Family Center, Marshall. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. White was born May 10, 1962, and died April 3, 2020.
Billy Wayne White
MARSHALL Graveside services are scheduled for Billy Wayne White, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Macedonia Cemetery, Marshall. Viewing, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, April 10, 2020, at Black's Family Center, Marshall. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. White was born May 10, 1962, and died April 3, 2020.
MARSHALL Graveside services are scheduled for Billy Wayne White, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Macedonia Cemetery, Marshall. Viewing, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, April 10, 2020, at Black's Family Center, Marshall. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. White was born May 10, 1962, and died April 3, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.