Blanche Lee Wade Manning
DEBERRY — A funeral service for Blanche Lee Wade Manning, 90, of DeBerry, Texas, will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 20, 2023, in the Chapel of Downs Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, May 19, 2023, at the funeral home. Mrs. Manning passed away on May 11, 2023, in DeBerry, Texas.
