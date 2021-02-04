Blonnie M. Charles
MARSHALL Funeral services for Blonnie M. Singleton Charles are scheduled for 12:00 pm Sat. Feb. 6, 2021 at Peoples Legacy Annex, Marshall; Interment, Cartersville Cemetery, Hallsville; Viewing, 4 pm -7 pm Fri. Feb. 5, 2021 at Peoples Legacy Annex. Arrangements by Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall. Ms. Charles was born Dec. 18, 1940 in Harleton and died Feb. 1, 2021.
