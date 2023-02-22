Bloyce Williams Irving
MARSHALL — Funeral services entrusted to Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall, TX are scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Marshall, TX. Interment; Pine Bluff Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Friday, February 24, 2023 from 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. Ms. Irving was born October 21, 1942, and died February 20, 2023.
