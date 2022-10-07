Bob Joe Algreen
WASKOM — Bob Joe Algreen,75, Waskom, Texas, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at the Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center, Marshall. Mr. Algreen was born May 13, 1947 in Earlham, Iowa. No service will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.