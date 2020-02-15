CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for Bob Long Patterson, Sr., 88, of Garrison, 1 p.m. Monday, February 17, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Chapel. Interment, Greenwood Cemetery, Garrison. Visitation, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Patterson, Sr. was born November 10, 1931, in Garrison, and died February 13, 2020.
Bob Long Patterson, Sr.
