TYLER Graveside services are scheduled for Bob Newman, Jr., 59, of Gary, 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Old Tennessee Cemetery. Interment, Old Tennessee Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Monday, October 19, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Newman, Jr. was born June 17, 1961, in Houston, and died October 14, 2020.
Bob Newman, Jr.
