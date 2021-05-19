Bobbie Ann Cecil
CARTHAGE, TX Bobbie Ann Ross Cecil, 76, of Carthage, TX, passed away May 13, 2021. Mrs. Cecil was born Sept. 6, 1944 in Beckville, TX. Her funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thurs., May 20, 2021 at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Langley Cemetery in Beckville. Visitation is from 6-8 p.m. on Wed. at the funeral home.
