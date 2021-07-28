Bobby O. Jones
LONGVIEW, TX Graveside Services for Mr. Bobby O. Jones will be held on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Algoma Cemetery North in Marshall, TX. Mr. Jones was born December 5, 1937 in Harleton, TX to Mr. Herman Odell Jones and Mrs. Thekla Riley Jones. He passed from this life on July 25, 2021 in Longview, TX. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home.
