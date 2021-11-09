Bobby “Pops” Smith
JEFFERSON — Memorial services for Mr. Bobby Wayne “Pops” Smith 66, of Jefferson, Texas will be held on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at Haggard Funeral Home at 10 AM with Rev. Virginia Pevey and Brad Sheffield officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 5-7 PM, Wednesday November 10, 2021.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.