Bobby Ray Etheredge
CARTHAGE, TX Bobby Ray Etheredge, 82, of Carthage, TX, passed away on Sun., June 27, 2021, in Carthage. He was born on Oct. 28, 1938, in Gilmer, TX . A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tues., June 29, 2021, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation is from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday prior to the funeral service.
