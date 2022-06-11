Bobby Vern Gossett
DEBERRY — A graveside service for Bobby (Bob) Vern Gossett, 90, of DeBerry, Texas, will be held at 1;00 p.m., Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Rehobeth Cemetery in Carthage, Texas. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. prior to the service at Downs Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas. Mr. Gossett died of natural causes on Thursday, Jun 9, 2022, in Shreveport LA.
