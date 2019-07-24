LONGVIEW - A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Bobby Wayne Norwood, 82, of Hallsville, 2 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Norwood was born July 24, 1936, in Shreveport, and died July 22, 2019.
Bobby Wayne Norwood
LONGVIEW - A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Bobby Wayne Norwood, 82, of Hallsville, 2 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Norwood was born July 24, 1936, in Shreveport, and died July 22, 2019.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.