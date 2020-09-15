MT. ENTERPRISE Chapel services are scheduled for Bonnie Flanagan, 87, of Mt. Enterprise, 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment, Shiloh Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Monday, September 14, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mrs. Flanagan was born July 19, 1933, in Rusk County, and died September 11, 2020.
Bonnie Flanagan
