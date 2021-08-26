Bonnie Kae Ashmore
HALLSVILLE — Bonnie Kae Ashmore, 77, passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021. A Celebration of Bonnie’s Life will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Community Life Church, 1100 W. Main St., Hallsville, TX 75650. On-line condolences maybe made at www.meadowbrookfh.com.
