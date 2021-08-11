There will be a time of visitation from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m., Thursday evening at the funeral home.
Bonnie Mae Peek
HUGHES SPRINGS Bonnie Mae Silas Peek, 81, of Hughes Springs passed away August 6, 2021. Services will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, August 13, 2021 in the chapel of Reeder-Davis. Burial in Bradfield Chapel Cemetery and under the direction of Reeder-Davis.
There will be a time of visitation from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m., Thursday evening at the funeral home.
