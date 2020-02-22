JEFFERSON Funeral services are scheduled for Bradford Antonio Jones, 54, of Jefferson, 12 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Jefferson Junior High School Auditorium. Interment, Cedar Grove Cemetery. Arrangements by Lewis & Walker Funeral Home, Jefferson. Mr. Jones was born February 10, 1966, in Jefferson, and died February 10, 2020.
Bradford Antonio Jones
JEFFERSON Funeral services are scheduled for Bradford Antonio Jones, 54, of Jefferson, 12 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Jefferson Junior High School Auditorium. Interment, Cedar Grove Cemetery. Arrangements by Lewis & Walker Funeral Home, Jefferson. Mr. Jones was born February 10, 1966, in Jefferson, and died February 10, 2020.
JEFFERSON Funeral services are scheduled for Bradford Antonio Jones, 54, of Jefferson, 12 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Jefferson Junior High School Auditorium. Interment, Cedar Grove Cemetery. Arrangements by Lewis & Walker Funeral Home, Jefferson. Mr. Jones was born February 10, 1966, in Jefferson, and died February 10, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.