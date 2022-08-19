Bradley Bittick, Sr.
MARSHALL — Bradley Gene Bittick, Sr., age 57, passed away on August 15, 2022. Mr. Bittick was born on August 11, 1965 in Houston, TX. Visitation Saturday, August 20, 2022 from 10am-10:30am at Summit United Methodist Church. Celebration of Life will follow beginning at 10:30am. Online condolences at www.meadowbrookfh.com
