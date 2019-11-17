CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for Brandon Garrett Seegers, 15, of Carthage, 3 p.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Carthage. Interment, Macedonia Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Monday, November 18, 2019, at Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Seegers was born March 10, 2004, in Longview, and died November 13, 2019.
Brandon Garrett Seegers
CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for Brandon Garrett Seegers, 15, of Carthage, 3 p.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Carthage. Interment, Macedonia Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Monday, November 18, 2019, at Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Seegers was born March 10, 2004, in Longview, and died November 13, 2019.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.