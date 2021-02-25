Brenda Faye Johnson Calico
KARNACK Graveside services are scheduled for Brenda Faye Johnson Calico, 61, for Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Motley Cemetery in Scottsville. Viewing, Friday, February 26, 2021 at Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall from 2:00-6:00 p.m. Mrs. Calico was born October 18, 1959 and died February 18, 2021.
