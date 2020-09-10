MARSHALL A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Brenda Faye Nesbitt, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Global Life Changing Ministries International. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020, at Black's Family Center, Marshall. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Marshall. Mrs. Nesbitt was born November 19, 1954, and died September 8, 2020.
Brenda Faye Nesbitt
