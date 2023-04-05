Brenda Gayle Wilkins
HALLSVILLE — Memorial services for Brenda Wilkins, will be at 2 PM Sat., April 8th, 2023, at The Dove Christian Fellowship. A private family interment will be held at Rosewood Park Cemetery. The full obituary and condolences may be left at CammackFamily.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.