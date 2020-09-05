MARSHALL Memorial services are scheduled for Brenda Joyce Blalock, 71, of Marshall, 2 p.m. Monday, September 7, 2020, at Downs Funeral Home. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Monday, September 7, 2020, at Downs Funeral Home. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Blalock was born August 20, 1949, in Mt. Pleasant, and died September 3, 2020.
Brenda Joyce Blalock
