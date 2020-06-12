WASKOM Funeral services are scheduled for Brenda Speights Walker, 64, of Waskom, 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Downs Funeral Home. Interment, Point Enterprise Cemetery. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Walker was born January 12, 1956, in Mexia, and died June 8, 2020.
Brenda Speights Walker
WASKOM Funeral services are scheduled for Brenda Speights Walker, 64, of Waskom, 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Downs Funeral Home. Interment, Point Enterprise Cemetery. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Walker was born January 12, 1956, in Mexia, and died June 8, 2020.
WASKOM Funeral services are scheduled for Brenda Speights Walker, 64, of Waskom, 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Downs Funeral Home. Interment, Point Enterprise Cemetery. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Walker was born January 12, 1956, in Mexia, and died June 8, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.