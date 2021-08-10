Brent Murray
HARLETON, TX Funeral Services for Mr. Brent Murray, age 78, of Harleton, TX will be held on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Harleton, TX. Interment will follow at Center Cemetery in Harleton, TX. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at The Colonial Chapel of Sullivan Funeral Home in Marshall, TX.
