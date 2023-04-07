Brian Jack Prothro
ELYSIAN FIELDS — A graveside service for Brian Jack Prothro, 60, of Elysian Fields, Texas will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Elysian Fields Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, April 7, 2023, at Downs Funeral Home. Mr. Prothro passed away on April 5, 2023, in Longview, Texas.
