Brian Thomas Leslie
MARSHALL, TX — Brian Leslie, age 53, passed away on June 24, 2022 after a short illness. A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 30, 2022 from 1-2pm with a service following at 2pm at Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be made at www.meadowbrookfh.com
