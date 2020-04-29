HENDERSON Funeral services are scheduled for Bro. Mike Taylor, 60, of Gary, 2 p.m. Friday, May 1, 2020, at Enterprise Missionary Baptist Church. Interment, Crossroads Cemetery - Kingsland, AR. Viewing, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Friday, May 1, 2020, at Enterprise Missionary Baptist Church. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Taylor was born April 21, 1960, in Pine Bluff, AR, and died April 25, 2020.
Bro. Mike Taylor
