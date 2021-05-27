Brodrick D. Mitchell
MARSHALL, TX Funeral services, under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home, will be 3p.m. on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Texas & Louisiana Association Building, Marshall, TX. Internment, Center Hill Cemetery. Viewing: Friday, May 28, 2021 from 4 p.m.- 7p.m. at Peoples Legacy Annex. Mr. Mitchell was born Nov. 24, 1987 and died May 24, 2021.
