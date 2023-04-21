Bruce Edward Powell
KEITHVILLE,LA — Funeral service for Bruce E. Powell Sr. Formerly of Jefferson, TX will be 12 Noon, Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Jefferson Jr. High School. Burial will be in Corinth Cemetery Jefferson, TX. Public viewing will be Friday, April 21, 2023 from 1P until 5:30 p at Burton Funeral Home.
