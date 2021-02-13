Bruce Maines
CARTHAGE, TX Bruce Maines, 63, of Panola County, TX, went to his heavenly home on Thurs. afternoon, Feb. 11, 2021, at his home in Antioch. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Sat., Feb. 13, 2021, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be in Walton Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9-10 a.m. on Sat. morning at the funeral home.
