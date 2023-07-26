Buck Chambers, Sr.
BECKVILLE — Funeral services for Mr. Buck Chambers, Sr., 83, of Beckville, Texas will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Langley Cemetery under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home. Mr. Chambers was born January 5, 1940 in LaPorte, Texas and passed away July 20, 2023 at his home in Beckville.
