BRIDGE CITY Graveside services are scheduled for Buddy Jones, 73, of Bridge City, 1 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Odd Fellows Cemetery. Interment, Odd Fellows Cemetery. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Jones was born November 13, 1946, in Alvord, and died January 17, 2020.
Buddy Jones
