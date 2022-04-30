Bunny R. Williams
LODI — Funeral Services for Mr. Bunny R. Williams, 68, of Lodi, Texas will be 12:00pm, April 30, 2022 at the Jefferson Junior High School Auditorium. Burial will follow at Lewis Chapel Cemetery in Lodi, Texas. Visitation will be 11:00am - 6:00pm Friday at Lewis & Walker Funeral Home in Jefferson, Texas.
