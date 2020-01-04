JEFFERSON Funeral services are scheduled for C.J. Pete Morgan, 86, of Marshall, 10 a.m. Monday, January 6, 2020, at Chapel of Rader Funeral Home Longview. Interment, Rusk County Memorial Gardens . Visitation, 5 p.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Rader Funeral Home. Arrangements by Rader Funeral Home, Longview. Mr. Morgan was born August 29, 1933, in Calhoun, GA, and died January 1, 2020.
C.J. "Pete" Morgan
