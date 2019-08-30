TYLER A Celebration of Life is scheduled for C.O. Sonny Christian, 80, of Henderson, 4 p.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, at First Baptist Church Henderson. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the church. Arrangements by Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Christian was born May 8, 1939, in Rusk County, and died August 28, 2019.
C.O. "Sonny" Christian
