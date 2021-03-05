Calvin Jenkins
CARTHAGE, TX Calvin Dewayne Jenkins, 60, of Tenaha, TX, passed away on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Nacogdoches. Calvin was born August 25, 1960, in El Dorado, AR. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sat., March 6, 2021, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Jenkins Memorial Cemetery, 152 County Road 4644, Tenaha, Texas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.