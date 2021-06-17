Calvin Smith
MARSHALL Graveside Service will be held Saturday June 19, 2021, 2:00pm at Ebenezer Cemetery Marshall, TX. Visitation will be from 6-7pm Friday June 18, 2021 at Black's Family Center 2308 S. Washington St. Marshall, TX. Black's Funeral Home & Cremation Services 641 E. Sabine St. Carthage, TX. 903-693-3611
