Carita Martin McClatchey
MARSHALL, TX — Carita McClatchey passed Fri, Sept 9, 2022. She was born in Rayne, LA Aug 20, 1933. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 am on Fri, Sept 16, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Marshall with Fr. Denzil Vithanage serving as celebrant. Interment will be at St. Joseph Cem. Sullivan-funeralhome.com
