MARSHALL Graveside services with military honors are scheduled for Carl Dennis Williams Jr., 39, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Marshall. Viewing, 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Peoples Legacy Annex, Marshall. Arrangements by Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Williams Jr. was born January 28, 1981, in Marshall, and died July 20, 2020.
