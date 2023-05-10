Carl E Lewis
JEFFERSON — Funeral service for Mr. Carl E. Lewis of Jefferson will be 1:00p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Shady Grove Church Of Christ. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, Jefferson, Texas.
Public viewing will be Friday, May 5, 2023 at Burton Funeral Home from 1:00p until 5:00p
