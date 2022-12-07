Carl Wayne Bryant
MARSHALL — Carl Wayne Bryant, age 44, passed away on 11/29/2022. Mr. Bryant was born 1/1/1978 in Riverside, CA. Visitation on Fri., 12/9/2022 from 4-6pm at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Graveside Service on Sat., 12/10/2022 at 10am at Rosehill Gardens Cemetery. Condolences at www.meadowbrookfh.com
