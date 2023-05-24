Carla Scarlett Huffman
MARSHALL — Carla (Cloninger) Huffman, age 78, passed away in Marshall, TX on Saturday, May 20, 2023. Service arrangements are pending with Sullivan Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.cammackfamily.com
Updated: May 24, 2023 @ 4:22 am
