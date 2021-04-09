Carol Barrett Daniels
SUGAR LAND, TX Mrs. Carol Barrett Daniels passed away on April 4, 2021 in Sugar Land, TX. She was born on Nov. 5, 1930, in Flat River, Missouri. A graveside service will be held in Youngblood Cemetery in Beckville, TX at 2:00 P.M. on Sat., April 10, 2021 with Rev. Jeffrey Craft officiating under the direction of Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home.
