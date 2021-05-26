Carol Kellams
HALLSVILLE Carol Jean (Cavanaugh) Kellams, age 70, passed away on May 21, 2021. Mrs. Kellams was born on August 18, 1950 in Savannah, Georgia. Visitation to be held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 from 6-8pm at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
